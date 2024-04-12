Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 34,509 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 754,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 34,509 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $21,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after acquiring an additional 160,963,976 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $3,150,472,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 10.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,772,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,161,261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,393,992 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pfizer by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,073,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $311,238,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PFE. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

NYSE:PFE opened at $26.34 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $41.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.15, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

