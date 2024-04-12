Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,046 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,062 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Manhattan Associates worth $8,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 259.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 474.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MANH shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.29.

In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total value of $169,211.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,093 shares in the company, valued at $14,207,022.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $2,699,513.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,153 shares in the company, valued at $59,988,562.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total transaction of $169,211.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,093 shares in the company, valued at $14,207,022.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $239.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $248.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.85. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.32 and a 1 year high of $266.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 84.99 and a beta of 1.44.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.23. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 84.08%. The company had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.99 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

