Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $7,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in AON by 17.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in AON during the fourth quarter worth $3,203,000. James Hambro & Partners lifted its stake in AON by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 223,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,137,000 after purchasing an additional 20,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in AON by 45.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total transaction of $4,098,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,175,613.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,128. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total transaction of $4,098,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,175,613.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,335,805 over the last quarter. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.50.

AON stock opened at $311.00 on Friday. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $284.85 and a 1-year high of $347.37. The stock has a market cap of $61.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $317.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.75.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,150.40% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

