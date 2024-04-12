Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,077 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Primerica worth $9,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Primerica in the third quarter worth about $25,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 74.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRI. StockNews.com upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Primerica from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Primerica from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Primerica from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.20.

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $223.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.06. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.81 and a 52 week high of $256.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.62 and a 200 day moving average of $221.02.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $726.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.64 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 20.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.89%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Adam Jendusa sold 234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.81, for a total transaction of $58,455.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,981. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Adam Jendusa sold 234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.81, for a total value of $58,455.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,981. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $302,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,100,283. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,708 shares of company stock worth $1,648,677. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

