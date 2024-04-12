Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 521,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,951 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $30,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.7% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 41.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 43,680 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 385.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 15,110 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,840,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,115,000 after buying an additional 301,804 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KO. Citigroup increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $59.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $254.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.09 and its 200 day moving average is $58.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.485 dividend. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 78.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $15,063,636.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,968,753.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $15,063,636.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,968,753.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $1,102,114.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 375,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,795,742. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

