Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,958 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $14,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $49.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $47.58 and a 1-year high of $70.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

