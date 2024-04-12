Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 69.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 403,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,382 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $14,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 29,141 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter worth $200,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 40.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 32.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 22,033 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Oil and Gas

In other news, insider James B. Evans sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,097,626. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider James B. Evans sold 3,150 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,626. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total transaction of $153,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,346,800.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,944 shares of company stock valued at $436,614. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Up 0.3 %

NOG stock opened at $42.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.86. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $43.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.76 and its 200 day moving average is $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $543.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.31 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.94%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

