Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $8,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.17.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 1.3 %

Constellation Brands stock opened at $268.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.81 and a twelve month high of $274.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $256.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.99.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

