Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $8.94 Million Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,503 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,553 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of EMCOR Group worth $8,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,152,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,000,359,000 after buying an additional 47,507 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,565,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $579,687,000 after buying an additional 82,360 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,551,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $747,239,000 after buying an additional 241,920 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,531,000 after purchasing an additional 61,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 41.0% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,813,000 after purchasing an additional 310,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:EME opened at $352.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $306.97 and a 200-day moving average of $245.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.10. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.00 and a twelve month high of $369.53.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 28.41%. EMCOR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 5.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 6,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.65, for a total transaction of $1,917,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,010,701.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

