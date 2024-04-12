Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $8.75 Million Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $8,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Humana by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in Humana by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in Humana by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Humana by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE:HUM opened at $316.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.45. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $299.23 and a fifty-two week high of $541.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $348.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $431.10.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. TheStreet cut Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $342.00 price target (down from $470.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $465.42.

Insider Activity at Humana

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $946,358.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

