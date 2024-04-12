Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $8,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in McKesson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in McKesson by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MCK. Argus upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $528.64.

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE MCK opened at $523.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $352.34 and a one year high of $543.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $522.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $482.87.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. McKesson’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

