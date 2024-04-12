Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $9,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of PH opened at $555.98 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $309.89 and a 1-year high of $570.15. The stock has a market cap of $71.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $536.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $465.78.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.76 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $1,991,664.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $6,693,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,664.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $6,693,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,566 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $602.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.38.

View Our Latest Report on Parker-Hannifin

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.