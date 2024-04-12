Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $8,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HCA. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.47.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA opened at $327.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $319.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07. The company has a market capitalization of $86.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.96 and a 52-week high of $335.83.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 996.30% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 3,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total value of $1,185,327.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,993. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total value of $981,728.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,647,967.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 3,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total value of $1,185,327.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,993. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,840 shares of company stock worth $4,588,869. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

