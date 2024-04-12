Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 92,781 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 92,781 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $16,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mueller Industries during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Mueller Industries during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Mueller Industries during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on MLI. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Industries

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 47,280 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $2,328,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 370,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,263,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 47,280 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $2,328,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 370,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,263,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 5,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total value of $246,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mueller Industries Price Performance

NYSE MLI opened at $52.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.33 and its 200-day moving average is $45.69. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $33.59 and a one year high of $54.64.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $732.38 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 17.63%.

Mueller Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 15.05%.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

