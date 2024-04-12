Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) PT Raised to $85.00

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

COOP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.50.

Shares of COOP stock opened at $77.22 on Tuesday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12 month low of $41.74 and a 12 month high of $78.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.84.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $404.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $1,952,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,131,334.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $1,952,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,131,334.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael S. Weinbach purchased 17,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.16 per share, with a total value of $1,209,720.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $5,431,500. Company insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,234,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,467,000 after purchasing an additional 77,838 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,593,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,787,000 after purchasing an additional 182,014 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 383.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 146,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 116,360 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 168,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 10,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 593,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,781,000 after purchasing an additional 176,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

