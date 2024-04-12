Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Price Target Increased to $400.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MSI. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $348.38.

NYSE:MSI opened at $348.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.73. Motorola Solutions has a 1 year low of $269.64 and a 1 year high of $355.39. The company has a market capitalization of $57.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 441.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.48%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 17.3% during the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 101,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,030,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 9.6% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 14,024 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,844 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

