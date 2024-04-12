Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $305,000 Investment in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,005 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 345.6% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHI traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.80. 562,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,478,069. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.32 and a 1 year high of $165.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.69 and a 200 day moving average of $137.04.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $844,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,197 shares of company stock worth $4,225,745 in the last three months. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.71.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

