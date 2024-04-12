Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Has $234,000 Position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,674,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,724,000 after buying an additional 177,553 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,193,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,838 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 12.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,044,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,306,000 after purchasing an additional 348,488 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 6.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,591,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,382,000 after purchasing an additional 94,886 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,984,000 after purchasing an additional 344,929 shares during the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 1.6 %

KYN traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.71. 460,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,257. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.77. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $10.15.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

