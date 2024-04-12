Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,187 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter worth about $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,601,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,891.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,601,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,802 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Down 1.2 %

DHR stock traded down $2.86 on Friday, hitting $241.14. 428,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,662,256. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $259.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $249.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Danaher

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.