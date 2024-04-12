Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Gap Down to $684.34

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $684.34, but opened at $665.88. Monolithic Power Systems shares last traded at $671.20, with a volume of 16,941 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $670.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $696.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $594.79.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.17). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $454.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.13 million. Research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 57.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $681.83, for a total transaction of $7,500,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,145,181.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $681.83, for a total value of $7,500,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,145,181.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.01, for a total value of $4,816,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 921,774 shares in the company, valued at $554,917,165.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,077 shares of company stock valued at $30,357,479 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 140,338.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,025,000 after buying an additional 1,023,068 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,583,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,655,717,000 after buying an additional 929,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $362,477,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,192,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,383,024,000 after purchasing an additional 377,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 70.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 671,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,272,000 after purchasing an additional 277,563 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Stories

