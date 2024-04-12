Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target Increased to $850.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp to $850.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ Q1 2025 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.99 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $670.30.

MPWR opened at $684.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.24. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52-week low of $383.19 and a 52-week high of $778.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $696.80 and its 200-day moving average is $594.79.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $454.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.13 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.47%. On average, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.08%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total value of $150,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,269 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,705,323.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,391 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,043,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,077 shares of company stock valued at $30,357,479. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 31.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,624.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth $439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

