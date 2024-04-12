Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) EVP Sells $7,500,130.00 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $681.83, for a total transaction of $7,500,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,145,181.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Maurice Sciammas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 12th, Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.11, for a total transaction of $6,403,210.00.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $684.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $696.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $594.79. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $383.19 and a 12 month high of $778.15. The company has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.12, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.17). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $454.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.13 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 57.08%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 31.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,624.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $670.30.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

