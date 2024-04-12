Monero Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $41.48 Million (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. In the last seven days, Monero has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Monero coin can now be purchased for $134.06 or 0.00189343 BTC on exchanges. Monero has a market cap of $2.47 billion and approximately $41.48 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,784.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $607.28 or 0.00857724 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $97.61 or 0.00137866 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00008190 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00047533 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00042516 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.81 or 0.00129670 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,422,569 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

