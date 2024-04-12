Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) PT Lowered to $76.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.89.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.14. 1,146,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,434,077. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.60 and its 200 day moving average is $70.56. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The stock has a market cap of $90.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

