Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.20.

Shares of TAP stock traded down $1.39 on Friday, hitting $66.42. The stock had a trading volume of 222,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $54.17 and a 1 year high of $70.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.17.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $167,285.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,679.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,013 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,727,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,887,000 after acquiring an additional 143,757 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,721,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,011,000 after acquiring an additional 49,044 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,859,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,998,000 after acquiring an additional 38,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 76.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,475,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

