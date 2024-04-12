Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.49.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $61,186.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,651. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $61,186.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,651. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 705 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $71,860.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,048 shares in the company, valued at $514,542.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,954 shares of company stock valued at $8,359,676. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 4,833.3% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $107.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.71 and a 200-day moving average of $93.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.62. Moderna has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $163.24.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $1.33. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 68.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna will post -7.48 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

