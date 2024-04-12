Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of MLSS opened at $0.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.73. Milestone Scientific has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.71 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.97.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 86.72% and a negative net margin of 70.50%. The company had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Milestone Scientific by 370.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.

