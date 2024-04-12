Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Milestone Scientific Trading Down 6.1 %
Shares of MLSS opened at $0.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.73. Milestone Scientific has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.71 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.97.
Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 86.72% and a negative net margin of 70.50%. The company had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Milestone Scientific
Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Milestone Scientific
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.