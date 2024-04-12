Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Shares of Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report) were up 3.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.93 and last traded at $13.93. Approximately 2,464 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 38,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on MTAL shares. National Bank Financial started coverage on Metals Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Metals Acquisition in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Metals Acquisition presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.92.

Metals Acquisition Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Metals Acquisition

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average of $11.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $517,000. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Metals Acquisition Company Profile

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

Featured Stories

