MetalNRG (LON:MNRG) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.10

MetalNRG plc (LON:MNRG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00), with a volume of 50272691 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.06 ($0.00).

MetalNRG Stock Up 2.8 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.05. The company has a market cap of £910,200.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.16.

About MetalNRG

MetalNRG plc operates as a natural resource and energy investing company. The company explores for gold, iron ore, nickel, copper, cobalt, silver, and diamonds deposits. It holds interests in the Gold Ridge project covering an area of 932 hectares located in Arizona, the United States; the Lake Victoria Gold project located in Tanzania; and the Uranium project located in Kyrgyzstan.

