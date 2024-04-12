Meitav Investment House Ltd. Trims Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. reduced its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,987 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned 0.07% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FXI. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $836,000. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $474,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 355,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,521,000 after acquiring an additional 33,611 shares during the period. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 48,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 15,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 225,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 45,148 shares during the period.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSEARCA FXI traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $23.99. The stock had a trading volume of 24,759,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,574,016. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.30. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $20.86 and a 12-month high of $30.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.