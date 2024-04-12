Meitav Investment House Ltd. Sells 86,857 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. cut its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 83.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,857 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Sanofi by 31.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,623,000 after purchasing an additional 105,046 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sanofi by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 45.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Sanofi by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNY. TheStreet lowered Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.03. 692,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,829,468. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $57.82. The company has a market cap of $116.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.94.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). Sanofi had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Equities analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $1.478 dividend. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.47%.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

