Meitav Investment House Ltd. Sells 79,396 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 53.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,396 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of VCSH traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.64. 1,048,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,827,934. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.07 and a 200 day moving average of $76.47. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $77.72.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2479 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

