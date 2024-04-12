Meitav Investment House Ltd. Sells 5,822 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. trimmed its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,822 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Randolph Co Inc boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:MOAT traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.05. 780,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.95.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.