Meitav Investment House Ltd. Sells 279 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

IBB traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.41. The company had a trading volume of 520,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,655. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.36. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $111.83 and a 1 year high of $141.16.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

