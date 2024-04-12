Meitav Investment House Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. cut its stake in Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK – Free Report) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 586,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310,324 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned approximately 0.35% of Talkspace worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Talkspace by 174.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,734,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010,380 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Talkspace in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Talkspace by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 844,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 35,535 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Talkspace by 44.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,081,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,383 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Talkspace in the first quarter worth approximately $1,914,000. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Talkspace alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Talkspace from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Talkspace from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Talkspace Stock Performance

Shares of TALK traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.46. 679,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,206. Talkspace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $3.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.44. The firm has a market cap of $584.39 million, a P/E ratio of -28.75 and a beta of 1.26.

Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Talkspace had a negative return on equity of 16.06% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $42.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Talkspace, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Talkspace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company in the United States. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans and employee assistance programs. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Talkspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talkspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.