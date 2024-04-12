Meitav Investment House Ltd. Reduces Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,410,000 after buying an additional 26,267,166 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859,100 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $345,861,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4,238.0% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 4,284,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186,124 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WFC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.37.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.59. 11,625,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,348,551. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.77 and its 200 day moving average is $48.11. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.40 and a 52 week high of $58.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 29.05%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.