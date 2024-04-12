Meitav Investment House Ltd. Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 110.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,110 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned 0.26% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $4,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XAR. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 843,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,570,000 after purchasing an additional 100,289 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 604,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,805,000 after purchasing an additional 39,231 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 564,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,048,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 39.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 351,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,798,000 after purchasing an additional 100,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 60.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 226,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,230,000 after buying an additional 85,641 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XAR traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.88. 14,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,794. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $108.32 and a 12-month high of $142.78.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

