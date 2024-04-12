Meitav Investment House Ltd. Purchases 9,012 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 56.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,992 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,012 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,691 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after buying an additional 23,523 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,399,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,914 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,930,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,964,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares in the company, valued at $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,360 shares of company stock worth $7,184,678 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $3.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $171.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,586,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,579,601. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $177.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.36.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.90.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

