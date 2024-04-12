Meitav Investment House Ltd. Makes New $1.89 Million Investment in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

BATS CBOE traded down $2.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.32. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.45 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total value of $995,001.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,448.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CBOE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $197.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.36.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

