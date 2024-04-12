Meitav Investment House Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,083 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Snider Financial Group raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $631,922,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 87,332.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,738,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502,751 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $2,109,120,000. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 16,113,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,512 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.56.

NYSE:C traded down $1.62 on Friday, hitting $59.09. 16,111,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,056,668. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.82 and a 200-day moving average of $50.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $113.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.48. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

