Meitav Investment House Ltd. Lowers Position in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 283,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,121 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Cellebrite DI were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cellebrite DI by 159.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 30,410 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Cellebrite DI by 3,021.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 523,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 507,190 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 20.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 26,240 shares during the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLBT. Bank of America upped their target price on Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. William Blair raised Cellebrite DI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

NASDAQ CLBT traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.83. The stock had a trading volume of 159,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,305. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -25.32, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.06. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $12.50.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $93.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.43 million. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 24.94% and a positive return on equity of 173.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

