Meitav Investment House Ltd. Has $999,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,425 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KBE. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 45.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter worth $304,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter worth $182,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter worth $391,000.

KBE traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.80. 557,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,462,859. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $30.85 and a 1-year high of $47.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

