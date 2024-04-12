Meitav Investment House Ltd. Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lessened its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 325.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 59,398 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,434,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,400,000 after purchasing an additional 773,636 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 625,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,145,000 after purchasing an additional 26,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,091,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,514,000 after purchasing an additional 743,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of DAL stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.79. 8,191,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,694,293. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.29. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $49.81. The company has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $13.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 5.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DAL

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $2,816,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,807,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.