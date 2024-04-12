Meitav Investment House Ltd. Cuts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,238 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.87. 33,755,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,839,734. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.37 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The stock has a market cap of $547.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $182.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.21.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. China Renaissance assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Tesla from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Tesla from $193.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.81.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

