Meitav Investment House Ltd. Buys 3,251 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 83.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,151 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 345.6% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on DHI. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $844,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,197 shares of company stock worth $4,225,745 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of DHI stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $150.63. 731,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,480,768. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.32 and a twelve month high of $165.75.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.63%.

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.