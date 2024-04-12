Megaport (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) Stock Price Up 14.6%

Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPF – Get Free Report) rose 14.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.20 and last traded at $10.20. Approximately 98 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average of $7.11.
Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. It operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services, as well as creates agile network that connects in multiple regions.
