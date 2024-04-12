Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Shares Down 5.8%

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.94 and last traded at $4.03. Approximately 6,451,940 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 22,911,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MPW. BNP Paribas upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.48.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 94.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,247.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

