Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) PT Lowered to $2.75

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $3.00 to $2.75 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.59.

Shares of MAXN opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $126.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.57. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $38.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAXN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the third quarter worth $43,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 177.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

