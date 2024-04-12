Mark A. Stevens Sells 22,700 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,845,476.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $906.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 75.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $826.53 and its 200 day moving average is $604.97. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $262.20 and a 12 month high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies increased their price target on NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NVIDIA from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $926.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Single Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 595 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 38,578 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 888 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $7,642,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

