Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam decreased its position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 52.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,452 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 752.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 83.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 154.2% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 153.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on MARA shares. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.11.

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

Shares of Marathon Digital stock opened at $17.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 5.36. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 30.50 and a quick ratio of 30.51.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). Marathon Digital had a net margin of 48.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $156.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.15 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marathon Digital

(Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.